Instagram influencer helps struggling artist in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Devon Rodriguez, an artist with a large following on social media, was walking down Hollywood Boulevard when he came across Dust-N-Bones.
"I thought his drawings were really beautiful so we sparked up a conversation. I told him that he should have his drawings on Instagram because people will love it," said Rodriguez.
But Dust-N-Bones told him he didn't have an Instagram account and that he's currently experiencing homelessness. He lost his job due to the pandemic.
"I'm a welder by trade. So, I've got a really good resume when it comes to work. It's just the fact that a lot of people don't like hiring homeless people," said Dust-N-Bones.
Rodriguez immediately turned to his phone to make the struggling artist an Instagram account.
"We took pictures of all his drawings, we posted them. And then I told my followers to go follow him. I posted on Tiktok and Instagram," said Rodriguez.
In just two days, Dust-N-Bones received more than 120,000 followers.
