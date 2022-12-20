Homicide investigation underway after 69-year-old man found dead inside South Pasadena home

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a South Pasadena man was found dead inside his home, and loved ones believe someone may have taken advantage of his kindness and generosity.

Friends identified the victim as 69-year-old Toby Peters. Detectives said although the victim died Friday night in his home, they discovered his body the following morning. Authorities have only said he suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Peters' friends say he inherited incredible wealth and property from his father. They added he remained in the home his father built because he grew up there.

Friends say he had a big heart for humanity and used his wealth to help the homeless and others in need.

Some didn't want to be on camera out of fear they could be next. One friend told Eyewitness News off-camera they are convinced Peters was targeted and murdered by someone he tried to help.

Sylvester Castaneda said he just can't imagine anyone harming such a good soul.

"It's just bad. This is not right. I never thought this guy was going to die this way, you know," he said.