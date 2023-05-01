4 dead after violent assault in Kern County, authorities say

Four people are dead after a violent assault in a Kern County community, authorities said.

The incident happened Sunday night on H Street in Mojave, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area around 11:20 p.m. and found three victims dead at the scene.

The fourth person was taken to the hospital and later died. The relationship between the four victims is unknown.

Homicide detectives are now trying to determine what exactly led up to the assault. A description of a possible suspect was not available.