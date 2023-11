Eyewitness News captured the line outside its Glendale location Wednesday, which stretched outside and down the sidewalk.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- We see it happen almost every year the day before Thanksgiving - long lines outside of HoneyBaked Ham!

Eyewitness News captured the line outside its Glendale location Wednesday, which stretched outside and down the sidewalk.

The owner says wait times can last up to two to three hours, but most people agree their ham is worth it.

