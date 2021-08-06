localish

Military-themed café where every day is Veterans Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Military-themed café where every day is Veterans Day

CONROE, Texas -- Honor Café, in Conroe, Texas, treats every day like Veterans Day. The military-themed café was started by a veteran in the summer of 2020, specifically designed to honor the men and women who serve their country. There are hundreds of medals, photos, and notes on the walls, along with space for veterans and their families to hang up their pictures.

Customers love the food, especially the SOS Steak and Gravy. Honor Café puts a twist on the military classic with homemade biscuits, sausage gravy, and sautéed roast beef.

If you want to learn more about Honor Café, visit www.honorcafe.us
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroeveteransmilitaryall goodktrkrestaurantlocalish
LOCALISH
Military-themed café where every day is Veterans Day
Puddin Palace has pudding, creative dessert options fit for a king
Home gardening blooms
Wayne L. Mack: From Janitor to Judge!
TOP STORIES
Woman found slain at Reseda home, prompting investigation
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
'Ankle biter' mosquito breeding on the rise in SoCal
Spirit Airlines may cut up to half of its scheduled flights Friday
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Grapevine area, USGS says
Timetable: Will you need a COVID-19 booster shot before winter?
Dog found buried alive in San Bernardino field
Show More
1st US airline requiring COVID vaccinations for domestic workers
LA native Allyson Felix sets a record, wins 10th Olympic medal
Local Houston hospitals had no room for baby with COVID
Chase ends in crash as suspects' car flips over in Silver Lake
All-star cast make up 'The Suicide Squad'
More TOP STORIES News