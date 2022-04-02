Sports

Hope Solo arrested on DWI, misdemeanor child abuse charges in North Carolina

By Amy Simonson and Emma Tucker, CNN
Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina -- Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested in North Carolina on charges of misdemeanor child abuse, resisting arrest and impaired driving, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said in a statement that officers arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, or Hope Solo, on Thursday in the parking lot of a business in the city while she was inside the vehicle with her two children.

Following her arrest, Solo was processed and subsequently released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center, according to police.

Due to the impending prosecution, no other information regarding the arrest will be released at this time, police said in a statement.

Rich Nichols, an attorney for Solo, said in a statement emailed to CNN: "On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

This is not the first time Solo has been in trouble with the law.

Solo, 40, was arrested in 2014 on domestic assault charges after police said she assaulted two relatives at a home near Seattle. The charges against Solo, who entered a not-guilty plea, were officially dropped in 2018.
