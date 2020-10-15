Food & Drink

Hormel giving away bacon face masks for a good cause

Move over pumpkin spice, there's a new flavor for fall - bacon!

Now you can smell fresh cooked bacon all day in the form of a new face mask.

Hormel Foods has now created what it calls "Black label breathable bacon."

According to the company, the limited edition mask uses "the latest in pork-scented technology."

Now through October 28th, you can try scoring a free mask by registering online.

There's no word on whether the masks will be sold after the giveaway.

If you don't win, Hormel will still donate one meal to Feeding America for every request, up to 10,000.

