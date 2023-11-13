Riverside firefighters rescued a horse by hoisting it out of a canal the animal and its rider fell into the waterway.

Riverside firefighters rescue horse by hoisting it out of canal after animal falls into waterway

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- Riverside firefighters on Saturday rescued a horse that fell into the Gage Canal off Jackson Street with its rider.

The fall occurred about noon and the horse suffered minor injuries trying to get out of the canal, said Battalion Chief Scott Wilson.

A plan was created to use a crane to hoist the horse to safety.

"For this to occur, the animal must be sedated so a veterinarian was requested to respond," Wilson said.

The veterinarian sedated the horse while the rescue team placed rigging around the animal, the battalion chief said. It was hoisted to safety.

"Once the animal was back on the ground, the horse was further treated by the veterinarian and eventually released back to the owner," Wilson said. "The horse and its owner were both pleased to have the horse back on terra firma."