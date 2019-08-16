Hossein Nayeri found guilty in Orange County kidnapping case involving sexual mutilation of dispensary owner

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County jury on Friday announced multiple guilty verdicts against a 40-year-old man charged in connection with the kidnapping and sexual mutilation of a marijuana dispensary owner in Newport Beach.Hossein Nayeri was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping and one count of torture, all felonies. He was accused of committing the crimes with the help of two friends, Kyle Handley and Ryan Kevorkian, in 2012.According to prosecutors, Handley and Nayeri, a Marine Corps veteran, supplied marijuana to the mutilated victim's dispensary. The defendants allegedly kidnapped the man and his female roommate under the mistaken belief that the dispensary owner had buried $1 million in the Mojave Desert.The trio is accused of torturing the man - identified only as Michael in court proceedings due to the nature of the crime - by beating, using a Taser and burning him with a blowtorch during the drive to the desert.Upon arriving at the location, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said, Nayeri and his accomplices poured bleach on Michael and cut off his penis in an effort to force him to disclose the exact whereabouts of the purported $1 million. The two victims, their hands and feet bound with zip ties, were then abandoned in the remote location.The woman was able to make her way to a road and flag down a passing vehicle.