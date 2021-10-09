Caught on video: Suspect fatally shot, hostage rescued from downtown LA high-rise apartment building

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is dead and a person that was being held hostage inside an apartment in downtown Los Angeles Friday was rescued by officers in a situation that was captured on camera.The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the building on the corner of 6th and Los Angeles streets around 4 p.m. Officers made it into the apartment around 8 p.m.Video taken by a witness through the windows of a building across the way from the crime scene shows the intense situation as it unfolded.In the footage, the suspect appears to hold the hostage at gunpoint when several officers burst through the door and open fire.Further details about what led up to the hostage situation or what exactly prompted officers to shoot were not immediately available.