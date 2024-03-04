Miracle Hot Springs in Sequoia National Forest closed following deaths

Miracle Hot Springs in the Sequoia National Forest is closed indefinitely after two people died in the area.

Miracle Hot Springs in the Sequoia National Forest is closed indefinitely after two people died in the area.

Miracle Hot Springs in the Sequoia National Forest is closed indefinitely after two people died in the area.

Miracle Hot Springs in the Sequoia National Forest is closed indefinitely after two people died in the area.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. -- Miracle Hot Springs in the Sequoia National Forest is closed indefinitely after a person was found dead in a hot tub, the area's second death in two years.

On February 17, one person was found dead in one of the Miracle Hot Springs tubs.

Another person was also found dead in that same area on Oct. 17, 2022. U.S. Forest Service staff dismantled the tubs after that incident, but people continued to come to the area.

"After the 2023 winter and spring flooding on the Kern River, Miracle Hot Springs was under the high-water mark and inaccessible," the Forest Service said. "Since river levels have dropped, the previously removed tub area was exposed again."

Investigations are underway into the two incidents.

As a result, an area closure is now in place prohibiting access to the hot springs, tubs and general vicinity.

"Public safety is of utmost importance to Forest Service officials. With a second death that can be attributed in part to the hot springs, the area will remain closed until a sustainable long-term solution is reached," District Ranger Al Watson said in a Forest Service statement.

However, Sandy Flat Campground, near Miracle Hot Springs, will remain open to the public.