Community & Events

DTLA Hotel Figueroa highlights female artists for Women's History Month

Hotel Figueroa has a history of supporting women since its early days.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

DTLA Hotel Figueroa highlights female artists

DTLA (KABC) -- Today, Hotel Figueroa is a hip hotel in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. But back in 1926, it was funded by women for women, as a safe haven for solo female travelers.

"Our first managing director, Maude Bouldin, legend has it that she rode a motorcycle across the country to start her first job. And she was one of the first general managers of a hotel that was a woman at the time," said Connie Wang, managing director of Hotel Figueroa.

And the tradition of highlighting and supporting women has stayed alive throughout the years.

"We support female artists throughout Los Angeles and California," said Wang.

The hotel's walls are covered with artwork created by women. And every year during women's history month, they showcase a new exhibit. On display now is Ruthanna Hopper's show, the Emergence.

"It's a real honor to be here and to show work here," said Hopper.

Though Hopper's pieces just got installed this month, they'll be on display here throughout the year.

Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdowntown lalos angeles countyartcommunity journalisthotelwomen's history monthin the communitypublic art
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
Dog rescued after becoming trapped in strong current of LA River
Evacuation order issued in Orange County as rain douses much of SoCal
SoCal storm to bring about 1 month worth of rain on Monday
Here are the upcoming films from the 2022 Oscar winners
Shaq now an Oscar winner, just like longtime teammate Kobe
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
Show More
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Police arrest man suspected of raping 14-year-old girl at knifepoint
LA County deputy caught on video beating suspect after chase
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, Chris Rock won't press charges
Marvel lineup: Here's what's coming out in 2022
More TOP STORIES News