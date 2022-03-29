DTLA Hotel Figueroa highlights female artists for Women's History Month

DTLA (KABC) -- Today, Hotel Figueroa is a hip hotel in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. But back in 1926, it was funded by women for women, as a safe haven for solo female travelers."Our first managing director, Maude Bouldin, legend has it that she rode a motorcycle across the country to start her first job. And she was one of the first general managers of a hotel that was a woman at the time," said Connie Wang, managing director of Hotel Figueroa.And the tradition of highlighting and supporting women has stayed alive throughout the years."We support female artists throughout Los Angeles and California," said Wang.The hotel's walls are covered with artwork created by women. And every year during women's history month, they showcase a new exhibit. On display now is Ruthanna Hopper's show, the Emergence."It's a real honor to be here and to show work here," said Hopper.Though Hopper's pieces just got installed this month, they'll be on display here throughout the year.