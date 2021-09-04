Video captures home explosion in New Jersey after flood prompts evacuation

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Video captures home explosion in New Jersey after flood prompts evacuation

RAHWAY, New Jersey -- A house exploded in New Jersey Thursday morning just hours after it was evacuated due to flood waters from Ida, and a person who was traveling in the vicinity was injured by the blast.

It happened around 5:44 a.m. on River Road near Whittier Street in Rahway.

Several residents posted on social media that they heard or felt the explosion, which was caught on Ring video from a nearby home.

Police say the residents of the home evacuated around 1 a.m. due to heavy flooding, and at some point between then and the explosion, gas was discharged into the house.

The blast leveled the house and damaged several nearby homes.

One man who was driving by at the time of the explosion suffered minor injuries and was being treated at a local hospital.

Rahway Police, Rahway Fire Department and Elizabethtown Gas responded to the scene.

The family that lived in the home, the Patels, just welcomed a baby girl last month and were just grateful everyone was alive.

"I'm just more happy that my wife's OK, our newborn's OK," Mr. Patel said. "They're considering it a total loss. It's going to take a time, so we're just trying to figure out where we're going to be staying, where to pick up the pieces."
EMBED More News Videos

Ring video captured the moment a home, already evacuated due to flooding, exploded in New Jersey


The blast sent debris into powerlines, and the family's air conditioning unit was on a neighbor's lawn after crashing into a window.

"We started our life literally here three years ago," Mrs. Patel said. "We got married. We bought our house the same year. In three years, all our stuff is gone."

RELATED | At least 12 people, including toddler, killed in historic New York City flooding as water rushed into homes
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the deadly flooding in New York City.


Still, they were happy to make it out safely.

"I left at midnight with my baby girl, and my parents thankfully were there to help me," Mrs. Patel said. "My car fully flooded now, have to get it towed out."

A neighbor set up a GoFundMe page for them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rahwayunion countyexplosionhouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after shooting at school bus in Buena Park
De la Hoya tests positive for COVID, withdraws from fight
Crash leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown LA
2 shot at fruit stand on street corner in Long Beach
Already vaccinated against COVID? Experts say you're protected
Chapman University sees over 200 COVID-19 cases as classes resume
Lyft, Uber to cover fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion law
Show More
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase across Sylmar area
Some SoCal voters receive multiple recall ballots
FTC wants to know why McDonald's ice cream machines break so often
Hidden cameras found inside church restroom in Bell Gardens
Kate Walsh returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' for season 18
More TOP STORIES News