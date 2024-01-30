WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 person found dead after house fire erupts in La Cañada Flintridge; firefighter injured

KABC logo
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 3:31PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
ABC7 Eyewitness NewsStream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7
KABC

La Cañada Flintridge (KABC) -- A person was found dead and a firefighter was injured after a fire erupted Tuesday morning at a home in La Cañada Flintridge, officials said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW