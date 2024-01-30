1 person found dead after house fire erupts in La Cañada Flintridge; firefighter injured
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 3:31PM
La Cañada Flintridge (KABC) -- A person was found dead and a firefighter was injured after a fire erupted Tuesday morning at a home in La Cañada Flintridge, officials said.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
