Woman killed after fire erupts at home in Tujunga

TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman died after she was rescued by firefighters from a house fire in Tujunga early Tuesday morning, officials said.Crews responded to a home on fire in the 10700 block of Las Lunitas Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. The woman was rescued, but was in grave condition and later died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.About 39 firefighters were able to extinguish the flames from the one-story home after almost 40 minutes and a knockdown was reported at about 2:45 a.m.No other injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.