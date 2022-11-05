Homeless offered housing and gift card to trade in RV

More than 20 RV's have been removed from the street since February.

On Friday, City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez along with representatives from West Valley Homes YES and LA Family Housing announced the progress of a new pilot program.

The idea is to get people out of RV encampments by placing them in transitional and permanent housing.

"During the homeless count from 2019 to 2022, we saw an increase of 41% in the number of recreational vehicles on the streets here in Los Angeles," said Rodriguez.

The program launched in Sylmar and the San Fernando valley in February, removing more than 20 RV's from the street. Those in the program are given housing vouchers.

"None of the residents of those RV's have fallen back into homelessness," said Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, President of LA Family Housing.

According to Rodriguez, 25 people have been placed into housing and 12 are awaiting housing placement. Four people have been placed in permanent housing.

When people are enrolled in the program and placed into housing, they're offered $500 visa gift cards to trade in their RV's which are then dismantled and recycled.

Watch the video above for the full story.

