Surveillance camera captures images of masked gunmen in fatal gas station robbery, Houston police say

By Jeff Ehling
HOUSTON, Texas -- A store clerk was shot to death during a robbery early Monday morning at a Valero in Houston.

Surveillance photos show the two suspects inside the convenience store on Reed Road just off Highway 288.

One of the armed men was wearing what looks like an alien mask, while the other wore a black mask.

Surveillance photos from inside the convenience store show the two suspects.


Officers found the clerk dead inside the Valero.

Police say the two masked men took off in a dark-colored Nissan.

Houston police believe the masked men didn't steal anything. The two left quickly after the deadly shooting.

They say the victim, a 29-year-old Palestinian man, was a recent immigrant to the United States.

"This is horrible. This man, 29 years old, came to this country for a better life, to support his family, and he gets gunned down for it ... it's not right. These guys need to be caught," Lt. Meeler with HPD Homicide said.
