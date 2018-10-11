The American Red Cross
The American Red Cross has mobilized thousands of disaster workers to aid in the relief efforts around the region. You can donate to Red Cross relief efforts by also texting MICHAEL to 90999 to make a $10 donation or by visiting the Red Cross website. Message and data rates may apply.
Eligible donors in unaffected areas are also urged to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets to help maintain the nation's blood supply. There has been a critical need for platelet donations even before the storm hit. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org/Give-Blood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Save the Children
Save the Children is collecting donations to fund relief efforts geared specifically toward children and their families. The organization distributes supplies like hygiene kits, portable cribs, baby wipes and toys and also runs kid-friendly spaces in shelters. Click here to make a donation to Save the Children.
AmeriCares
The health-focused disaster relief organization AmeriCares has deployed a response team to the Florida Panhandle to facilitate healthcare recovery efforts. They are accepting donations for emergency medicine and other supplies specifically for those impacted by Hurricane Michael on their website.
GlobalGiving
The nonprofit crowdfunding organization GlobalGiving, which supports grassroots charity projects on the ground in areas affected, has launched a Hurricane Michael relief fund.
The fund will support immediate relief efforts such as food, water, and medicine but also invest in longer-term recovery projects to help residents rebuild their community after the storm recedes.