Health & Fitness

Is it just allergies or symptoms of COVID-19? Local doctor calls it a 'diagnostic dilemma'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The strong winds that buffeted Southern California this week have triggered allergy symptoms for many and raised concerns that the wheezing and sneezing may be symptoms of COVID-19.

That's left many to wonder how they can tell the difference.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles, said that's a difficult question and often poses a "diagnostic dilemma" for people in the medical field.

"We do see that a lot of people now that are having the exacerbation of these allergies and we know, over the last year, that we have seen a lot of people with COVID that do have fairly mild symptoms. Maybe a little scratchy throat, maybe a little runny nose, a little congestion. These are all things that mimic seasonal allergies so it is very difficult for us and frustrating for patients because they don't know at what point they should get tested," Cardillo said.

That's why, he said, people experiencing those symptoms need to err on the side of caution and speak to a physician to decide whether a coronavirus test is warranted.

"We'd hate to miss a case of a COVID-positive person thinking that it's allergies, especially if you live in a household with susceptible people," Cardillo added.

Watch the above video for the full interview.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countywindcoronavirus testingcoronavirusallergiesmedical specialistscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
FBI locates Humvee stolen from National Guard facility in Bell
New CA, GA senators sworn in, giving Dems Senate control
Thousands of without power as strong winds batter SoCal
Biden may not be allowed to bring his Peloton to White House
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits near Willowbrook area
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Show More
Angelenos urged to be vigilant for threats of violence on Inauguration Day
Study suggests disinfecting toothbrushes may slow spread of COVID-19
Jewish temple vandalized in Koreatown
COVID-19 variants explained: What threat do they pose?
College student fatally shot in Inglewood
More TOP STORIES News