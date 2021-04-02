Easter Sunday Mass available to stream on ABC7

The Easter Sunday Mass from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will be available to watch on ABC7 and our digital platforms as part of a continued partnership to bring Mass into homes to limit capacity in Southern California parishes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.You can watch Mass live from the cathedral at 10 a.m. on the Localish network and over the air on digital channel 7.2 and via cable on the follow channels:- Spectrum 1246 or 703- Frontier 467- COX Cable 1133- Mediacom 520.The 10 a.m. Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop José H. Gomez.