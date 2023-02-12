Howard Bragman, veteran Hollywood publicist and LGBTQ activist, dies after battle with leukemia

Howard Bragman, legendary Hollywood publicist and LGBTQ activist, has died after a short battle with leukemia. He was 66.

Bragman worked in entertainment public relations for more than 40 years and founded the firm BNC.

His list of clients included Cameron Diaz, Stevie Wonder, Anna Kendrick and Terrence Howard, among others.

Bragman was a staunch advocate of LGBTQ causes. In 2021, he contributed $1 million to establish the Howard Bragman Coming Out Fund at the University of Michigan, his alma mater.

His boyfriend Mike Maimone shared a message and said he passed away Saturday night in his sleep.

"The enormity of our shared loss can't be overstated - Howard was a constant in so many of our lives and the brightest star in his wide constellation of friends and family."

