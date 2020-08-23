Popular Chinatown restaurant Howlin' Ray's temporarily closes after worker contracts COVID

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Howlin' Ray's, a popular chicken restaurant in Chinatown, has paused deliveries after a member of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.Before the onset of the pandemic, the restaurant drew famously long lines with lengthy wait times. However, it was forced to pivot to alternative methods of selling its chicken sandwiches and tenders.The restaurant announced on Twitter that it would not take orders Friday or Saturday as the rest of its employees get tested and the facility undergoes a thorough cleaning.However, a reopening day was not immediately clear.The employee who tested positive was "mostly asymptomatic" and will remain in quarantine "as long as needed," the restaurant said in a tweet.