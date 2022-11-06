West Hollywood salon gives free haircuts thanks to new Hulu docuseries 'The Hair Tales'

Black women and their hair have a deeply rooted connection, and Hulu has launched a new docuseries that explores that complex relationship called "The Hair Tales."

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Conscious Curls salon in West Hollywood gave clients free haircuts Saturday thanks to a new Hulu docuseries that explores the deeply-rooted connection between Black women and their hair.

"The Hair Tales" shares stories of beauty, identity and humanity.

Executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin about their unique hair journeys, and finding acceptance as well as self-love through their natural curls.

The West Hollywood salon owner told Eyewitness News she was thrilled she could make Saturday's event come to life.

"We're just celebrating with our clients," said Angela Stevens. "We're in the salon, we have a beautiful story to share about our hair, our culture, our texture, all the above. I'm just really happy to put both of these things together. What I love and what I love to see on screen."

You can stream "The Hair Tales" now on Hulu.

