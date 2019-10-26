Human remains found in 'burnt area' near Tick Fire in Santa Clarita, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Santa Clarita near an area that was affected by the Tick Fire.

The remains were found Saturday near the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Thompson Ranch Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the remains of an unknown individual were found in a "burnt area" but it was not immediately known if the death is related to the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countyhuman remains foundfireinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE officer fired after bodycam video shows deadly shooting
Tick Fire ravages SoCal, some evac orders lifted
2 horses killed, 2 riders critical after Lake View Terrace crash
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Poll: 59% say cost of living in SoCal is "unbearable"
TICK FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Mandatory orders, road closures
SoCal Santa Ana winds subsiding on Saturday
Show More
'Joker' breaks record for highest grossing R-rated film ever
WATCH LIVE: Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on Kincade Fire, Power Outages
Needle exchange program blocked from operating in OC
Where to drop off unused prescription drugs
LA health officials warn of possible measles exposure at CVS, Ralphs
More TOP STORIES News