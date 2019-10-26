Human remains found in 'burnt area' near Tick Fire in Santa Clarita, authorities say

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Santa Clarita near an area that was affected by the Tick Fire.The remains were found Saturday near the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Thompson Ranch Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities said the remains of an unknown individual were found in a "burnt area" but it was not immediately known if the death is related to the fire.Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.