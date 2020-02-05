More than 500 arrested in statewide human trafficking operation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 500 people were arrested in a statewide human trafficking operation, officials announced on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials made the announcement during a news conference at the Hall of Justice in Downtown Los Angeles.

Officials said 518 people were taken into custody during the multi-agency effort called "Operation Reclaim & Rebuild."

The charges ranged from prostitution to human trafficking.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, "This just one week, but this is 24-7, 365, all year long, all day long. The sex industry continues going on, continues exploiting defenseless people. So we are here to rescue them."

Along with the arrests, authorities rescued nearly 90 adult and juvenile female victims during the week-long operation.
