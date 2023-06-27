Proposed budget cuts in Huntington Beach include shutting down public libraries

The city of Huntington Beach will consider whether to close several public libraries before they adopt a new city budget during a scheduled meeting Monday night.

The city's mayor said the cuts are being proposed in anticipation of a "predicted recession."

Mayor Tony Strickland said the council is looking ahead and preparing for a possible tighter budget in the future, despite expected surpluses this year and next.

"This year we have a surplus," Mayor Strickland said. "Next year we have a surplus. We're talking about budget year plus two to kind of get ahead of the game because we do have a predicted recession."

One of the suggested reductions is closing three city libraries: Banning branch, Main Street branch and Helen Murphy branch.

If approved it could save the city more than $165,000.

The discussion comes days after the council voted to pass a proposal to look into making obscene or pornographic books inaccessible for children to check out at public libraries.

Dina Chavez, president of Friends of the Huntington Beach Public Library said: "The community has shown and overwhelming amount of support. We have received dozens and dozens of emails saying; I know the city has gotten a lot of response on this but every person that we've heard from is just adamantly opposed to this and is a strong supporter of our library."

Mayor Strickland said the recommendation to shut down the branches came from staff.

He doesn't believe the council will support closing down the libraries as part of budget cuts.

"We've heard from our constituents. We've heard from our citizens. I don't anticipate at all that we would shut down any of the libraries in this budget," Mayor Strickland said.

Also, the city is looking at ways of making revenue including selling sponsorships on their lifeguard towers.