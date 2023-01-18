Car crashes into OC home on Friday the 13th, nearly hitting woman, baby

A Huntington Beach family's home is yellow tagged after a car crashed into their home, making it unsafe to stay in.

An Orange County mom was changing her baby's diaper when an SUV crashed into her home, stopping three feet away from them.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Julianne McCarron and her boyfriend Chris Lepe visited their home in Huntington Beach Tuesday after a BMW SUV crashed into their bedroom, narrowly missing McCarron and their 10-month-old baby Jack.

"Laid him on the changing table, was changing his diaper and then all of a sudden I heard this huge sound. I thought an earthquake was happening," McCarron said.

McCarron says the car was three feet away from them.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and their 5-year-old daughter was at school.

Lepe, who was in the kitchen, jumped into action when he saw a car inside their home. He rushed to the woman who was behind the wheel.

"There's someone that pulled over that said he use to be an EMT and he came up and started helping. We didn't move her. Cops and firefighters got here pretty quick. I would say within five minutes," Lepe said.

MCarron and Lepe say they were told the driver might've had a medical emergency, and she was taken to the hospital.

Their home is yellow tagged, and the nightmare had only just begun after the car crash.

McCarron lived in the home with Lepe, their two children and Lepe's parents. They're all now displaced, staying with loved ones and living out suitcases.

"They had to turn off all of our utilities. Our water, our electric, our gas because we are at risk for flood and fire, so now we can go in during the daytime hours to pack our belongings, but our house is not livable, and we do rent, so our landlord said it's going to take about a year for repairs to be done," McCarron said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family get back on their feet. Click here to donate.

