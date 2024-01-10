Volunteers to plant 50 trees to celebrate Huntington Beach Central Park's 50th anniversary

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Huntington Beach Central Park is turning half-a-century old this year, and a group of volunteers wants to celebrate this milestone by making sure the park becomes greener.

For 50 years, Huntington Beach Central Park has been a refuge for outdoor enthusiasts.

"It's like getting out in nature right here in the middle of the city. You're away from it all," said Steve Engel, a project coordinator at Huntington Beach Tree Society, a group of volunteers who want to ensure the park's future.

To celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, Huntington Beach Tree Society is commemorating the milestone in a special way - the group plans to plant 50 trees by the end of 2024.

The tree society says 500 trees have been lost due aging, storms and the drought. They believe the new trees will give future visitors an opportunity to enjoy the beauty the outdoor space has to offer.

"They give us shade. They help take particles out of the air. They help our wildlife with habitat. There's just so many great things. Trees have superpowers," Sheila Holliday with the Huntington Beach Tree Society.

"It's the gem of Huntington Beach and we are going to do everything we can to keep that gem as shiny as it's ever been," Engel said.

Huntington Beach Tree Society says each tree will cost about $1,000, so they're asking the community for help. If you would like to help, visit the Huntington Beach Tree Society website at www.hbtrees.org.

Watch David Gonzalez's full report in the media player above.