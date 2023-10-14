A driver crashed into a Kohl's store at the Bella Terra Mall in Huntington Beach Friday night, leaving three people injured.

3 injured after driver crashes into Kohl's store at Bella Terra Mall in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected DUI driver crashed into a Kohl's store at the Bella Terra Mall in Huntington Beach Friday night, leaving three people injured, authorities said.

The crash was reported just after 7:50 p.m. in front of the department store in the 7700 block of Edinger Avenue.

Police said officers saw the driver flee the scene in a red truck, prompting a pursuit. The chase ended a short distance from the crash site after officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, police said.

The damaged truck apparently took down a light pole and came to a stop on the sidewalk.

Police arrested a male driver who they believe was driving under the influence.

An investigation is ongoing.