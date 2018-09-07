Huntington Beach elderly woman's death investigated as homicide

Huntington Beach police are seeking information from the public as they investigate the homicide of a 92-year-old woman found dead inside a home.At about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call to check the welfare of the elderly woman in the 6800 block of Vista Del Sol Drive. When they entered the home, officers found the woman's body.The victim was identified as Ruth Strange, who was the only occupant of the home.Based on information developed at the scene, detectives said they are investigating the death as a homicide. Details on how the woman was killed were not released.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Huntington Beach Police Department's tip line at 714-375-5066. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.