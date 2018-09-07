Huntington Beach elderly woman's death investigated as homicide

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Huntington Beach police are seeking information from the public as they investigate the homicide of a 92-year-old woman found dead inside a home.

At about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call to check the welfare of the elderly woman in the 6800 block of Vista Del Sol Drive. When they entered the home, officers found the woman's body.

The victim was identified as Ruth Strange, who was the only occupant of the home.

Based on information developed at the scene, detectives said they are investigating the death as a homicide. Details on how the woman was killed were not released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Huntington Beach Police Department's tip line at 714-375-5066. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedelderly womanhomicide investigationhomicideHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
Alleged Manhattan Beach flasher identified, arrested
Refugio oil spill: Texas company found guilty of 9 criminal charges
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
LAUSD's Austin Beutner marks 'Attendance Matters Day' by visiting students' homes
3 dead following crash on Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore
Confirmation likely after witnesses speak for, against Brett Kavanaugh
Former Pasadena police lieutenant to plead guilty to illegally selling firearms
Show More
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' charged with new felony counts of extortion
Los Angeles officials crack down on illegal pot shops
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock falls 9 percent
Man accused of kidnapping boy, molesting him in Signal Hill
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
More News