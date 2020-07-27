Huntington Beach 62-acre fire contained after forcing evacuations near Bolsa Chica wetlands

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire burned through 62 acres of brush Sunday in Huntington Beach and forced evacuations before firefighters were able to contain the spread.Firefighters said they had achieved containment of the fire by around 7 p.m. and they would remain on scene through the night performing mop-up duties.Homes were evacuated in the area near the Bolsa Chica wetlands, but firefighters say they were able to keep the flames 100 yards away from the residential structuresThe blaze was first reported in the area near Pacific Coast Highway and Warner Avenue around 4 p.m. It was initially estimated at four acres, but grew quickly in dry brush.There were no reports of damage to homes or injuries. The Bolsa Chica conservancy building was also protected from the flames.