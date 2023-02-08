Huntington Beach to limit official displays of gay pride, other non-governmental flags

The Huntington Beach city council voted Tuesday night 4-3 to limit flags that can be flown on city property, excluding the rainbow gay pride flag.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- After a heated meeting, Huntington Beach is tightening its rules on flag displays.

The new ordinance will only allow the American flag, the California state flag, the Huntington Beach flag, the Orange County flag and the POW/MIA flag to be displayed.

The proposal was criticized by those who wanted the city to continue displaying the rainbow flag during LGBT pride month in June.

Hundreds of people contacted the city to weigh in on the issue.