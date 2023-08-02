Some coastal communities in Orange County were hit with flooding due to king tides and even more high waters are expected to flow on Wednesday.

King tides flood Orange County coastal communities and more is on the way

The tide moved in Tuesday night, covering many streets with a layer of water. It was enough to prompt at least one person to paddleboard along the street.

King tides happen three to four times a year and tend to take place during full moons.

The most intense flooding was seen overnight in Seal Beach and Huntington Beach, where officials mobilized public works crews to monitor the flooding in Huntington Harbour and Sunset Beach.

If necessary, crews will use portable water pumps to minimize flooding in the area.

Officials are expecting another king tide cycle to arrive before 11 p.m. Wednesday.