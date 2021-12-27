officer-involved shooting

Man accused of shooting bicyclist in Huntington Beach shot by police, investigators say

The suspect - who was identified only as a man from Norwalk - refused to listen to officers' commands, according to police.
EMBED <>More Videos

2 injured in officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of shooting a bicyclist in Huntington Beach was shot by police during an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:20 p.m. near South Pacific and 7th Street in Sunset Beach.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the man armed with a gun just a few blocks from where the reports were made.

The suspect - who was identified only as a man from Norwalk - refused to listen to officers' commands, according to police.

That's when shots were fired and the suspect was hit. He was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The bicyclist was also rushed the hospital where he remains stable - police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to an update issued by the Huntington Beach Police Department Monday evening, investigators don't believe the suspect and the bicyclist knew each other.



"This remains as part of the ongoing investigation," read the statement.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department has since been designated to lead the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact deputies.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachorange countybeachespolice involved shootingorange county newspolice shootingofficer involved shootinggun violenceofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officerinvestigationinvestigationsguns
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Police to increase patrols in Sunset Beach after shooting
Man armed with butcher knife shot and killed by police in Eagle Rock
New details emerge on suspect in deadly NoHo Burlington store shooting
Man allegedly armed with gun shot, wounded by LAPD in Reseda
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend arrested in torture-murder of celebrity manager, LAPD says
More children hospitalized with COVID in LA
OC sheriff asks public's help with 1980 cold-case murder
More rain, snow expected in SoCal
Man kills his grandmother and then himself in Monterey Hills: LAPD
Tiger dies after being shot during attack at Florida zoo
Mountain lion prowls around Westlake Village yard
Show More
LA spending millions replacing stolen copper wire
New laws: California cracking down on sideshows in 2022
Mandatory evacuation order issued for OC's Bond Fire burn area
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
More TOP STORIES News