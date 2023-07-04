Thousands attend Huntington Beach July 4th parade, for fun, relief from heat

Thousands of people lined the streets of Huntington Beach on Tuesday to celebrate a July 4 tradition that goes back more than a century.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of people lined the streets of Huntington Beach on Tuesday to celebrate a July 4 tradition that goes back more than a century.

The Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade started as a celebration in 1904 to mark the arrival of the first electric passenger train connecting Surf City with Long Beach and Los Angeles. It's grown to be part of a series of Independence Day events that organizers say attract some 500,000 visitors to the Orange County coast.

"It is absolutely amazing," said Huntington Beach resident Roslyn Haley. "This is the largest event this side of the Mississippi and the best anywhere in the country. And we're celebrating our independence as a diverse group of people who just love America."

Some attendees came from some distance away, seeking coastal relief from the heat wave that is roasting inland Southern California.

"We're just happy to be here," said attendee Keth Dobb from Redlands. "It's a gorgeous day and it's 100 degrees in Redlands and 75 here so we're happy to be out of the heat."

Other activities associated with the Surf City Soul festival from June 30 through July 4 include a fireworks show, the 5K Surf City Run and a cornhole tournament.