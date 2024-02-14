These machines clean up littered OC waterways following storms 'like a Roomba for the water'

Clean Earth Rovers is working to clean up waterways one piece of trash at a time.

Clean Earth Rovers is working to clean up waterways one piece of trash at a time.

Clean Earth Rovers is working to clean up waterways one piece of trash at a time.

Clean Earth Rovers is working to clean up waterways one piece of trash at a time.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- After the recent storms that have slammed slammed Southern California, some machines have been busy cleaning out trash and debris that has flowed into the Huntington Harbour.

"That all has to go somewhere. When these aqueducts like this lead out into channels and harbors, that's where all the trash ends up," said Michael Arens, CEO and co-founder of Clean Earth Rovers.

He is working to clean up waterways one piece of trash at a time. The rovers look to capture the trash before it makes it out into the ocean.

"Which is essentially like a Roomba for the water," Arens said. "It's a small, autonomous drone that skims trash, dead fish, algae, oil, any type of floating debris off of the surface from the water."

Currently, Clean Earth Rovers is taking part in a two-month pilot program with the city of Huntington Beach to pick up trash at two locations in the harbor.

"People can use pool nets standing from the beach or standing from the marina dock to reach things, but when it's out even just 5 feet off the shore or in the middle of the harbor, it's quite difficult to get to," he said.

Arens said the rover can be deployed as an efficient way to monitor and manage pollution while freeing up resources that can be used elsewhere.

"When it comes to water quality samples and even collecting debris from the water it's all being done by hand," Arens said. "Either relying on city employees or volunteer networks to do that."

Clean Earth Rovers wants to also learn more about the type of trash they remove from the water by collecting data in the future of what is dumped out.

Arens hopes this pilot program is proven successful with the city of Huntington Beach so it can become a long-term service.