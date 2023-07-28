US Open of Surfing returns to Huntington Beach

The best surfers from around the world will be in Huntington Beach this weekend as the U.S. Open of Surfing returns.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The annual U.S. Open of Surfing returns to Huntington Beach this weekend.

An opening ceremony was held Friday morning, and contests start on Saturday. The competition will run through Aug. 6.

"This is the gateway for every professional surfer - is Huntington Beach. So no matter who you are coming up in professional surfing, at some point, you had to tackle the pier," said announcer Kaipo Guerrero.

Throughout the nine days of competition, surfers will hope to get a spot in the Championship Tour.

While the competition is the main draw, a lot of people come to people watch. Also new this year is the "Nitro Circus," an event featuring freestyle motorcross athletic displays from Twitch Steinburg, Jarryd McNeil, Beau Bamburg, Keith Sayers and Brian McCarthy.

The event will also feature beach games, food trucks, live music, surfboard shaping, athlete autographs and beach cleanups.

