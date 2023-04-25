Chase involving LASD ends in crash at Huntington Park intersection; 3 girls, 2 women injured

Five people, including three children, were injured when a pursuit involving Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies ended in a crash Tuesday morning in Huntington Park.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people, including three children, were injured when a pursuit involving Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies ended in a crash Tuesday morning in Huntington Park.

A pickup truck and a sedan collided about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Randolph Street and Boyle Avenue, leaving both vehicles significantly damaged. The sedan ended up on the sidewalk after the impact.

Which vehicle was driven by the suspect was unclear.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said three girls and two women were injured in the crash. Video from AIR7 HD showed them sitting on a curb, speaking to deputies. None of them appeared to be severely injured.

No sheriff's vehicles were apparently involved in the crash.

Authorities did not immediately confirm that a suspect was in custody, and the circumstances that led to the chase were unknown.

The intersection was closed as an investigation was conducted at the scene.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.