Family of amputee fatally shot by police settles suit against Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (CNS) -- The family of a double amputee fatally shot by Huntington Park police officers in January has reached a settlement in a legal action taken against the city over the relatives' request for the names and personnel records of the officers involved.

Officers shot and killed Anthony Lowe on Jan. 26 after responding to a stabbing call. When Lowe was approached near the scene of the call, Lowe -- who had both of his legs amputated and used a wheelchair -- was allegedly armed with a 12-inch long butcher knife, according to the Huntington Park Police Department.

On Monday, attorneys filed court papers with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant reflecting an agreement by the parties in which the city will pay the family $6,900 in attorneys' fees and that the complaint will be dismissed within 15 days of receipt of the funds.

According to the parties' joint court papers, the city provided the names of the officers in June and their personnel records the next month, both of which were part of the California Public Records Act petition filed by the family on March 17.

Police contend 36-year-old Lowe ignored commands and "threatened to advance or throw the knife,'' and officers used stun guns to try and subdue him but failed, the HPPD said.

"The suspect continued to threaten officers with the butcher knife, resulting in an officer-involved shooting,'' HPPD said. It was not immediately clear how many officers were present or shot the suspect.

Lowe, who lived in the neighborhood, was struck by gunfire in the upper torso and pronounced dead on scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in an initial statement.

A blurred 23-second cell phone video, posted to Twitter, appears to show Lowe out of his wheelchair and attempting to hobble away from officers on the stumps of his legs while holding a knife. The shooting is not shown.

Police said they responded to the stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue. Upon their arrival, a man suffering a life-threatening stab wound told officers he was stabbed by a man in a wheelchair, according to the LASD.

Lowe's family members said the decedent's legs were amputated after a 2022 altercation with law enforcement in Texas.

