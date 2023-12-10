WATCH LIVE

Man shot by Huntington Park police after reported road rage incident, chase

Sunday, December 10, 2023 3:23PM
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was allegedly involved in a reported road rage incident was shot and critically injured by police in Hacienda Heights.

The events unfolded around 3 p.m. Saturday after Huntington Park police officers responded to a call of some kind of road rage situation, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting in the investigation.

Officers encountered the suspect near the police station, but a pursuit ensued when the suspect failed to stop driving.

At the end of the pursuit on Garo Street, investigators say the suspect tried to ram his vehicle into multiple police cars, which led officers to open fire.

The suspect, identified as a 51-year-old man, was struck in his upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

One officer suffered a minor injury.

Additional details about the initial road rage incident were not available.

