Weather

2020 hurricane season breaks 1916 landfall record with Hurricane Delta

HOUSTON, Texas -- Yes, 2020 has been a year for the books. So has the weather.

Hurricane Delta's landfall in Louisiana made it the tenth named storm to hit the United States this year, breaking the record set in 1916.

Delta was the strongest Greek alphabet named Atlantic hurricane on record and the third hurricane that reached Category 4 status in the 2020 season. Hurricanes Laura and Teddy were the other two.

Louisiana has the ominous honor of its own record by having four named storms visit the state this year: Tropical Storm Cristobal, Hurricane Laura, Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Delta.

SEE ALSO: Delta weakens after landfall in Louisiana, all clear in Texas

AccuWeather's team of forecasters revised their earlier predictions for this hurricane season to 28 named storms, which would tie the record from 2005.

That year saw 15 hurricanes, seven of which were major. This includes Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people and was the costliest natural disaster in United States history. Just weeks after Katrina, Hurricane Rita hit the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm. More than 1.3 million people in Texas and Louisiana were evacuated, with many stuck on the roads for hours and hours in gridlocked traffic. About 100 deaths were blamed on the evacuation ahead of the storm.

How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005's historic numbers

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherrecordweather recordtropical weatherhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC authorities chase stolen van
Celebrations turn chaotic after Lakers win championship
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
Home's Halloween decor prompts fire department response
A deeper look at 3 of the most contentious CA ballot propositions
Show More
Water well in Uganda dedicated to Kobe, Gianna Bryant
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
Fans descend on Staples Center after Lakers win championship
SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger return Monday
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News