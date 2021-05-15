OC man arrested after allegedly trying to attack wife with kitchen knives at son's sporting event

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10622735" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Southern California theme parks like Raging Waters and Great Wolf Lodge are looking for hundreds of workers as they reopen following lengthy pandemic closures.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 43-year-old Anaheim man was arrested earlier this week in Garden Grove for allegedly attempting to kill his estranged wife at their son's sporting event, authorities said Saturday.The arrest was made shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday at the Chapman Sports Complex located at 11701 Knott Street, according to Sgt. Vince Vaicaro of the Garden Grove Police Department.The incident occurred as several youth sporting events were underway on the field, Vaicaro said.The woman was alerted by her son that her husband, identified as Russel Husges, was coming up behind her in the stands allegedly armed with kitchen knives in each of his hands, investigators said.The intended victim, who was not publicly identified, ran away from Husges and onto the field screaming for help, Vaicaro said. The suspect was then subdued and disarmed by one of the coaches and an off-duty police officer.The woman was unharmed in the incident.Husges was taken into custody and booked on a charge of attempted murder, police said in a statement. He was being held in lieu of $500,000, according to jail records.