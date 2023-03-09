Drivers rescue husky running along 710 Freeway in Commerce

Drivers on the 710 Freeway in the Commerce area helped rescue a husky that was running on freeway lanes.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Drivers on the 710 Freeway in the Commerce area helped rescue a husky that was running on freeway lanes.

Some drivers noticed the dog in the southbound lanes late Wednesday night. Video shows the dog running along the freeway center divider by the fast lane.

The animal's jaunt came to an end when one driver cornered it along the divider. Some good Samaritans put a leash on it and gave it a bowl of water.

The California Highway Patrol then took the husky and transferred it to animal control. It did have a collar on so there is hope it will be reunited with its owner.