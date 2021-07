HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after a shooting led to a crash in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles Monday morning.The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. near Brynhurst and West Florence avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Both of the victims, who have not been identified, were taken to the hospital but the woman did not survive.It's unclear what events led up to the shooting.Police are now searching for the gunman but a suspect description was not immediately available.