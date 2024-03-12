Jeep doused in gasoline and set on fire during chaotic street takeover in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Jeep was doused in gasoline and then set on fire during a chaotic street takeover in Hyde Park over the weekend.

Video shows the Jeep suddenly go up in flames after a man poured gasoline all over the car, including under the hood.

As the Jeep burns in the middle of the intersection, another car does donuts around it in front of dozens of onlookers.

The street takeover happened at the intersection of 63rd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard just before 3:20 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police estimate 50 cars were involved in the street takeover. The crowd was already dispersing when officers arrived.

No injuries were reported and no arrest has been made.

Police are now investigating video of the incident, which was posted on social media.