5 Freeway shut down in both directions through Grapevine due to snow, CHP says

The Grapevine is closed. I-5 northbound and southbound will be closed at this time due to snow and ice. CHP and CalTrans are working to get the roadways in a condition to allow for escorted traffic. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. Updates to follow. — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) February 23, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning closed both sides of the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine as a storm brought snow and ice to the mountain pass.The pass remained opened overnight, when the bulk of the snow was expected to hit, and it wasn't shut down until shortly after 6:30 a.m.CHP officials said there had been several crashes in the area and drivers should expect delays. Authorities also closed State Route 58 over Tehachapi in both directions due to snow and ice."The weather can change up here really quick," says CHP Officer DC Williams. "This is a unique area, so just be prepared for the unexpected."Williams says every warning serves a purpose - to keep drivers safe.Officer Williams says he cannot express enough the importance of taking every warning seriously."Make sure you are driving at a safe speed," he said. "Make sure you follow at a safe distance so if it's raining and it turns into snow, you can react. Make sure you have a kit with water, blanket, snacks, and patience because of things go bad, traffic can back up real quick."