ICE confirms deceased suspect in Napa shooting, Javier Hernandez-Morales was a Mexican national. He had been previously removed three times prior to 2011," says ICE, which issued 4 separate detainers. #abc7now #napa — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 21, 2019

ICE issued #Napa County 4 different detainers for Napa shooting suspect Javier Hernandez-Morales in 2014, 2015 & 2016. Says none were honored. Suspect released. Morales fired on a Napa deputy Sunday night. She killed suspect as seen in video released yesterday . #abc7now #ICE — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 21, 2019

Read the full statement from ICE:

ICE is reporting new details about an armed suspect who was shot and killed by a Napa County sheriff's deputy earlier this week."Javier Hernandez-Morales was a Mexican national unlawfully present in the United States who had been previously removed three times prior to 2011," ICE said in a statement Thursday.In addition to being deported three times, ICE issued detainers four separate times for Hernandez-Morales following his arrests for local crimes, the statement said.Those crimes include driving under the influence, battery on a peace officer, selling liquor to a minor and probation violations.ICE says none of their four detainers lodged were honored by local jails.