Outdoor ice skating rink returns for the holiday season at downtown's LA Live

The popular outdoor ice skating rink has returned at L.A. Live in downtown just in time for the holiday season.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After you put up your holiday decorations, you may want to brush up on your ice skating skills at the Los Angeles Kings Holiday Ice.

The popular downtown Los Angeles ice rink has returned at L.A. Live, just in time for the holiday season.

Each session is an hour-and-a-half and tickets are only sold at the skating rink.

The cost is $25, which includes skate rental.

The outdoor skating rink will remain through Jan. 8.