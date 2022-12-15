Idaho update: New surveillance image in college murders mystery as police and parents speak out

'It's being left in the dark': Mother of murdered Idaho student frustrated with police communication

Officials are reviewing newly discovered surveillance video of a car racing by shortly after the murders, saying the vehicle could be critical to solving the case.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- New details on the investigation into the unsolved murders of those four Idaho college students.

Police now investigating the new clue of a surveillance image showing a white car that was taken from an Exxon Mobil station's camera around 3:45 a.m. the morning four University of Idaho students were murdered. That gas station is just about a mile away from their home.

"They need the community to help," said Steven Gonclaves, the father of one of the victims.

The parents of Kaylee Goncalves - who was killed in the attack - are now urging other businesses to turn over whatever footage they have before it's too late.

"There's a 24-hour mark on a lot of those little video cams, there's a seven days, a week, one month," Kaylee's mom, Kristi Gonclaves, emphasized.

"And we are hitting one month. And if the key part of the evidence is outside of that residence, then we have to get it now," Steve said.

"We are losing it," Kristi added.

Fearing that evidence is disappearing, Kristi shared what she thinks happened in the early morning hours of November 13.

"Ii think this person went in very methodical. I think he thought it out, I think he was quick, I think it was quiet. I think he got in and got out," she said.

Leaving her daughter and three others stabbed to death and a community on edge.

She expressed frustration over police communications on the status of the investigation into the murders.

"It's sleepless nights. It's feeling sick to your stomach. It's just being left in the dark," she said in an interview Thursday.

Kristi recounted the day she learned something had happened to her daughter.

"We're running around for hours just not knowing what was going on, what happened," she explained. "... We found out by people calling us. And the sheriff showed up about three hours later."

She also described learning about the police interest in a white Hyundai sedan seen in the area around the time of the murders not from investigators, but from reading about it in a news release sent to her by someone else.

The Goncalves family learned graphic details of their daughter's autopsy when a woman from the coroner's office called and asked her 17-year-old daughter if she wanted to know the findings, CNN reported.

"She asked, are you sure you want to know this? And my daughter, thinking that she did for whatever reason, said yes. And she proceeded to tell her," Kritsi said.

The Latah County Coroner's Office was not immediately available for comment.

The campus is now preparing to shut down for winter break.

Idaho state police let ABC News ride along in their ramped-up 24 hour patrols.

"They are and really they should be [ very aware of their surroundings ] . There will be resolution to this investigation but certainly in the meantime everyone should be vigilant," said St. Curtis Sproat, an Idaho State Trooper.

He went on to say he is confident justice will be served.

The killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin in the early morning hours of November 13 shook the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, which had not recorded a murder since 2015.

Kernodle's family is handing out flyers and hope to leave 5,000 on doors around the university, and Kaylee and Maddie's families have planned a joint celebration of life to be held at the end of month.

CNN contributed to this report.