Riverside bank robbery suspect in standoff outside San Diego children's hospital after chase

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A suspect accused of robbing a bank in Riverside led authorities on a chase to San Diego and is in a standoff with deputies in front of a children's hospital Wednesday night.

Riverside police said the suspect robbed a bank at gunpoint just before 6 p.m. in the 19300 block of Van Buren Boulevard and fled the scene.

The suspect then led police and Riverside County sheriff's deputies on a chase starting on the southbound 215 Freeway.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department took over the pursuit from Riverside authorities when the chase entered San Diego County.

The suspect stopped in front of Rady Children's Hospital and is in a standoff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversidesan diegoriverside countysan diego countybank robbery
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Malibu woman found at her home
Bones in Mission Viejo yard found to be human
Pop Smoke killed in gang-related shooting inside Hollywood Hills home, sources say
Scratcher sold in Burbank produces $10 million prize
Ticket holders to Kobe memorial feel honored
Murdered 7-year-old girl buried in Mexico City amid grief, outrage
SurveyUSA poll: Bloomberg, Sanders most likely to defeat Trump
Show More
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
LA Supervisors vote to eliminate many criminal justice fees, forgive debt
Crews battle large structure fire in Chinatown
Poll: 51% of voters support Prop. 13 to modernize California schools
8 killed in shootings in Germany, suspect dead
More TOP STORIES News